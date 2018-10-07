Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A very humid start to our Sunday with a few showers and rumbles of thunder in the area. That potential picks up again for the afternoon and early-evening periods.

Here's a look at your FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

We had two storms reach severe limits: one earlier Saturday afternoon over the lake, and the other in Huron County around 9 Saturday evening. There were also reports of trees and branches down in Bettsville in Seneca County.

Our Saturday sure felt a lot like summer! Temperatures reached the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. We hit a high of 85 in Cleveland! When you factor in the humidity it felt more like the upper 80s to 90°!

It’ll be another above average day today. Highs will range in the mid and upper 70s north of the front and low 80s south.

You can anticipate hit or miss showers/storms, especially early and then a couple pop-ups in the afternoon during the heat of the day and around where the stationary front stalls.

Everyone’s back into the low and mid 80s as we enter the work week. We could come close to tying the record high of 86 set in 1949 on Tuesday. Missing fall? Don’t worry; it’ll make an appearance as we head into next weekend.

