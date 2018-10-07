Good sign? Rally Possum sighting at FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of Browns game

CLEVELAND — This is not a drill — there has been a ‘Rally Possum‘ sighting at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday — just hours before the Browns are set to take on the Ravens.

The Browns tweeted a short video showing the animal scurrying around this morning.

The Rally Possum confirmed the sighting on its official Twitter account, saying, “You caught me! I am early setting up my “tail”gate.”

The possum also responded to the Browns’ tweet, saying, “I am here. I got my workouts done this AM, and I am ready for anyone that will try to grab me. Today I’m not going down without a fight! Let’s go!!!”

The Rally Possum showed up at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20 — the night the Browns won their first game since December 24, 2016.

