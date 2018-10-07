Family says man died from allergic reaction to fire ant bite

FRANKLINTON, N.C. — A North Carolina family is speaking out in the hopes of warning others after they say they lost a loved one due to an allergic reaction from a fire ant bite.

The family told WTVD, Floyd Edwards passed away last month after going into anaphylactic shock. His family said it was triggered by the bite of a fire ant.

Carlton Curtis, Edwards’ son, told WTVD, he, his brother and his dad were all clearing out a trailer on their property in Franklinton when his dad said, “Carlton, something’s in my throat.”

He started having breathing problems shortly after, according to Edwards’ son. Paramedics gave Edwards two shots with an EpiPen and Benadryl, but he passed away.

