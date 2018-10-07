Cordary, DeWine facing off in Cleveland for final gubernatorial debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Ohio's third and final gubernatorial debate is being held in Cleveland Monday night.

With Election Day just one month away, Democratic nominee Richard Cordray and Republican nominee Mike Dewine are squaring off one final time.

The hour-long debate is being held at Cleveland State University and starts at 7 p.m.

The two candidates have previously faced off in two debates.

The first was last month in Dayton. The second was in Marietta just last week.

In the first debate the the candidates pointed attacks involving the state's opioid crisis and an abortion bill.

At the Marietta debate, both candidates said that they’d veto right-to-work legislation and foster a civil, bipartisan spirit in Ohio government. However, their agreements ended there.

The last day to register to vote is October 9. Election Day is Tuesday November 6.

You can register to vote online, here.

Continuing coverage, here.