Cleveland fans, sporting events benefiting downtown economy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns fans gathered at sports bars all over Northeast Ohio to watch Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, including at the Dubliner on West 6th Street.

The fans would break out occasionally to chants of "Here we go Brownies here we go woo woo." With the game close, hopes were high the Browns could beat the Ravens.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a touchdown pass just before the end of the first half and it looked good for the Browns, but far from over.

Whatever the outcome would be, Browns home games attract tens of thousands of fans to downtown Cleveland.

It's estimated home games generate tens of millions of dollars for the downtown economy every season. Restaurants, sports bars and hotels are all busy. Many places have to bring in extra staff because of the big crowds and the food and drink demands.

More places downtown expect to be busy Monday afternoon when the Cleveland Indians try to keep their post season alive.

The Tribe also pumps millions of dollars into the local economy during 81 home games throughout the season. Indians playoff games also add to that.

"It's great for business. It builds great morale. Everyone is having a great time. It brings energy back to the city," said Dubliner Manager Dan Inks.

Sunday afternoon was dramatic for Browns fans as another tense over time had fans watching anxiously.

This time the Browns pulled it out in the final seconds on a game winning field goal.

and, the crowd at the Dubliner cheered wildly.

"I'm so excited they won. I've lived in Denver the last three years. This is my first weekend I've been back and this is my present go Browns," said an elated Browns fan.

Fans said they were impressed with rookie Baker Mayfield's poise on the game winning drive and the Browns tough defense.

Now, fans look forward to next week's game against the Chargers.

More on the Cleveland Browns here.