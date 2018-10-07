Cleveland Cavaliers host auditions for senior dance team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers are adding some extra veteran talent to the basketball family this season.

The Cavs held auditions for the New Cavs Senior Dance Team Sunday at Cleveland State University.

The dace team will perform on center court at Quicken Loans arena during select Cavs games this season.

They will perform "classic hits, oldies but goodies and today's top 40 in front of the best fans in the NBA," the team said in a press release.

Dancers reportedly don't need any experience.

They just need a great attitude, a love for performing and a little rhythm.

Once the team is assembled and they've rehearsed, you can see the New Cavs Senior Dance Team in action as they perform six routines throughout the 2018-2019 season.