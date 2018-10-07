× Cleveland Browns back home to take on Baltimore Ravens

CLEVELAND– After a rough Sunday in Oakland last week, the Cleveland Browns return home to face the Baltimore Ravens in a key AFC North game.

The Browns are still looking for their first Sunday win in years and their first divisional win since they beat Baltimore on October 11, 2015.

John Harbaugh is 18-2 all-time against the Browns. Cleveland will try to build on their 42-point performance last week in Oakland against the Raiders with Baker Mayfield under center. He will make his first career home start on Sunday.

“It will be exciting,” said Mayfield. “I am hoping we get a good crowd atmosphere because this game is a division one. For us, it counts as two. We need the fans to come alive. When they bring the energy, it helps our defense especially, but it helps out the momentum. You build confidence. Things start to flow after that so looking for the crowd and hoping they bring it on Sunday.”

The Browns’ defense needs to step up against the Ravens and their quarterback, Joe Flacco. The veteran has thrown for over 1200 yards and 8 touchdowns this season, with two interceptions.

“Joe is playing with confidence, and they are allowing him to have say in the offense, too,” said Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. “There is a lot of audible systems going on. You do that with a veteran quarterback. You give him say, and he has done well.”

The Browns’ defense gave up over 500 yards last week to the then win-less Oakland Raiders without their leader, Christian Kirksey. He is questionable for Sunday’s game; he was sick on Friday and did not participate in practice.

“They are a talented team, and you could see how we stuff it, stuff it, stuff it and stuff it and then [they had] a big one [play],” said Williams. “You play that many plays, and 5/8ths or 3/4s of the plays are just dominate stuffed up plays, but a few of the plays that go big are the plays that are meaningful in the game.”

The Browns will look to beat the Ravens for the first time in three years when they kick it off at 1:00 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

