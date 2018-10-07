‘Browns beat the Ravens and the Zebras!’: Cleveland Police respond to the Browns victory

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police continue to show their love for the Land and their detest for poor officiating.

The Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens 12-9 Sunday in overtime. This was their first Sunday win in years and their first divisional win since they beat Baltimore on October 11, 2015.

After the Browns second regular season victory this year CPD shared their excitement via Twitter:

“The # Browns beat the Ravens and the Zebras!!!! # GoBrowns # CLE“

This comment comes after the Cleveland Police jokingly issued a ‘robbery warrant’ for the NFL officials in last week’s game against the Oakland Raiders, which also ended in overtime and had, what many people said, were bad calls from referees.

**More on the Browns, here**