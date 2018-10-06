Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Joining together to fight breast cancer.

The American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Cleveland is this morning.

Thousands of breast cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers and community members are uniting on Public Square.

The 5k walk helps to raise awareness and funds to end breast cancer and provides hope to ensure no one faces breast cancer alone.

FOX 8's Tracy McCool is emceeing this very special walk.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

