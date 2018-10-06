× Tranquility garden to honor Ohio State student who was murdered

GROVE CITY, Ohio— A tranquility garden is being created at a central Ohio park in memory of an Ohio State University student whose body was found there.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the garden at Scioto Grove Metro Park near Columbus will include a Celtic symbol for love, large swings and more than 1,000 plants to honor 21-year-old Reagan Tokes.

Assistant park manager Chris DelGrosso says the park will look like stained glass when flowers bloom next spring.

Tokes’ body was found in the park in February 2017. Brian Golsby was sentenced to multiple life sentences for her murder in March.

Tokes’ mother, Lisa McCrary-Tokes, says she wanted to “remove the darkness and ugliness” within the park.

She says she imagines people finding peace there in the future.

