Thunderstorms moving through overnight

CLEVELAND -- A line of thunderstorms is moving through the area. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning can be expected as it passes through. Strong wind gusts of 40 mph are possible along with small hail and there is still a threat for an isolated severe storm now through 2 AM.

So far we have had two storms reach severe limits: one earlier this afternoon over the lake, and the other in Huron County around 9 Saturday evening. There were also reports of trees and branches down in Bettsville in Seneca County.

Our Saturday sure felt a lot like summer! Temperatures reached the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. We hit a high of 85 in Cleveland! When you factor in the humidity it felt more like the upper 80s to 90°! It’ll be another above average day Sunday. Highs will range in the mid and upper 70s north of the front and low 80s south.

You can anticipate hit or miss showers/storms, especially early and then a couple pop-ups in the afternoon during the heat of the day and around where the stationary front stalls. No risk of severe storms.

Everyone’s back into the low and mid 80s as we enter the work week. We could come close to tying the record high of 86 set in 1949 on Tuesday. Missing fall? Don’t worry; it’ll make an appearance as we head into next weekend.

