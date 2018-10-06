× ‘The Walking Dead’ actor Scott Wilson dies at 76-years-old

LOS ANGELES — “The Walking Dead” actor Scott Wilson has died Saturday at age 76.

“The Walking Dead” released a statement on Twitter saying,

“We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on # TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!”

According to TMZ, Wilson has more than 50 movie credits, but is most known for playing Hershel Greene on “The Walking Dead.”

Wilson reportedly passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles due to complications from leukemia.

Wilson’s representative told TMZ that he was “a national treasure, a calm voice, and a gentle spirit to everyone who came in contact with him.”

Wilson, along with former TWD stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Jon Bernthal, reportedly would be returning to the show’s ninth season premiering Sunday.

Hershel Greene’s death in the TWD is remembered as one of the most “shocking and heart-breaking” for TV viewers, according to TMZ.

Wilson began his acting career in 1967 and has appeared in several legendary movies, such as “In Cold Blood,” “The Great Gatsby” and “Dead Man Walking,” TMZ said. Wilson also earned a Global Globe nomination in 1980 for best supporting actor in “The Ninth Configuration.”