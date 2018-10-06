Texas family’s dinosaur themed birth announcement goes viral

DALLAS, Texas — A Texas family announced the new addition to their family in a very creative way, and the internet is loving it!

The Berkleys are expecting a baby in April and decided to share their news with a “Mommysaurus maternity shoot” which has been shared on social media over 1,200 times in just three days.

Both parents and their four children dressed up in inflatable dinosaur costumes to announce the newest Berkley would be “hatching in April.”

According to photographer Susan Garrett, the “four kids were such troopers wearing these costumes and cooperating throughout this very stormy and rainy day.”

The baby’s sonogram even appears in some of the photos!

Congratulations Berkley family. We can’t wait for your next dinosaur to hatch.

Photos were shared with FOX 8 from Susan Garrett Photography.