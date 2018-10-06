Suspect in custody after shooting man in Canton gas station parking lot

CANTON, Ohio — Canton police are investigating a fatal shooting in a gas station parking lot.

At approximately 3:34 p.m. Saturday, officers were patrolling the area around West Tuscarawas Street and the I-77 southbound exit ramp when they heard gunshots, according to Canton Police.

Police said they identified that the incident occurred at the B.P. Oil Lot in the northwest corner of the intersection.

Officers said they saw the victim lying in the lot, unconscious and suffering an apparent gun shot wound to the chest.

Authorities took the alleged shooter into custody and secured the firearm, Canton police said.

The Canton Fire Department reportedly transported the victim to Aultman Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said at this time the victim has not been identified.

The Canton Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.