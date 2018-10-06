× Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Huron County

HURON COUNTY, Ohio — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Huron County until 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The line is moving east at 45 mph. 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail are possible.

As the line of thunderstorms moves east through the area, heavy downpours and frequent lightning can be expected as it passes through.

Strong wind gusts of 40 mph are possible along with small hail and there is still a threat for an isolated severe storm in northeast Ohio now through 2 AM.

So far only one has reached severe limits earlier this afternoon over the lake. There was also a report of trees and branches down in Bettsville in Seneca County.