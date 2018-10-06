Protesters oppose Judge Kavanaugh confirmation in Downtown Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – 376 miles away from the United States Senate floor a message from people in Cleveland. “No means no! Kavanaugh must go!” chanted dozens of women and men as they marched around the downtown.

Protesters gathered Saturday as a vote confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court Justice was imminent.

“Shame on those who voted, shame on those who didn’t stand up when they had the ability to do so, to stand up for all of us,” said Kass Hillard, a sexual assault survivor who came from Oberlin to join the protest.

“It feels to me like how can we ever really put our faith in politicians?” said Gene Pierre of Cleveland, who says he has never gone to a political protest in his life. “I think a lot o people feel that way, is their job more important than the good of the country?” Pierre continued.

Women and men marched against the Kavanaugh vote. Citing not just the sexual assault claims against Kavanaugh, but his demeanor during the confirmation hearings.

“I don’t believe that Brett Kavanaugh told the truth and I also don’t believe that he has the temperament to be on the Supreme Court and I think he showed his bias. And, I don’t think that he should be there,” said Kathleen Hammett of Bratenahl.

But even with Judge Kavanaugh confirmed, protesters say their work is not finished. Election Day is around the corner and protesters stood outside Senator Rob Portman’s Cleveland office with a message.

“Vote them out, vote them out!” the group chanted.

Senator Portman voted to confirm Kavanaugh, helping Republicans confirm the judge in a 50-48 vote.

And to those who still want their voice to be heard, State Representative Janine Boyd (D- District 9) has a message.

“Don’t sleep on democracy anymore. It is a work, it is a job, it is not just a typical form of government. Democracy is work, we must always participate,” she said.

