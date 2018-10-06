Ohio State Marching Band honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during halftime show

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Marching Band honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during their halftime show Saturday.

During their victorious homecoming game against Indiana University, TBDBITL played tribute to the civil rights icon 50 years after his assassination.

The band spelled out “Free at Last,” “Dream” and “1968.” They also recreated the Lincoln Memorial which is the site that King gave him “I Have a Dream Speech,” according to the university.

Music performed in Saturday’s show included “We Shall Overcome,” “People Got to be Free” and “Pride (In the Name of Love).”

King passed away April 4, 1968 just days after the Civil Rights Act was passed into law.

