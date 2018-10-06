Officials say woman upset with her ex-boyfriend started massive apartment fire

NEW CARROLLTON, Maryland — Officials in Maryland say a massive fire at a three-story garden-style apartment building was intentionally set by a woman who may have been upset with her ex.

According to a press release from Prince George’s County Fire/EMS, the fire in New Carrollton last month caused more than $2 million in damages, damaged four apartment buildings and displaced about 130 residents.

No injuries were reported.

Officials have now determined the fire, which took almost two hours to put out, to be “incendiary.”

On October 4, Natasha Ciara Joyner, 32, was arrested. Officials say she set the fire because she was allegedly upset with her ex-boyfriend.

Joyner has been charged with first-degree arson, second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property and reckless endangerment. More charges are pending.