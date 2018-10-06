No. 3 Ohio State takes on Indiana University on FOX 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buckeyes take on the Hoosiers in the Horseshoe for a inner-conference homecoming game.

Ohio State kicked off against Indiana University on FOX 8 at 4 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio State is staying alert for letdowns as the schedule softens in the second half of the season.

A week removed from another emotional win over Penn State, Ohio State hosts three-touchdown underdog Indiana on Saturday.

Last year after the Penn State game, the Buckeyes were upset by unranked Iowa. However, the schedule indicates the Buckeyes shouldn’t be seriously challenged again until well into November.