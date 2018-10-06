‘Marginal’ risk of severe weather: A look at the timing of potential storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The humidity continues to climb bringing us more of a “tropical feel” this weekend. The front is a slow mover, so it’ll be in the area for much of today bringing a couple waves of showers and storms especially later in the afternoon and evening. Coverage will be above 50-60%.

Some of these storms could turn strong with heavy rainfall in spots. The main threat for severe will be damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Northeast Ohio in a MARGINAL RISK.

**Follow Interactive Radar**

A 9 p.m. -1 a.m. batch of storms looks like the highest probability of an isolated severe storm.

Sunday’s the pick day of the weekend with the chance of hit or miss showers/storms, especially early.