FNTD Week #7 Game of the Week: Panthers claw the Ravens

Our Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week featured the Norton Panthers beating the Ravenna Ravens 21-14 on the Smurf Turf. The game was tied at 14 at the half, but the Panthers took the lead in the third quarter when Blake Jones found the end zone with a 19-yard touchdown run. Norton's defense kept Ravenna out of the end zone the entire second half and secured the victory with an interception on the Ravens last possession.

The Panthers have now won six straight games and are in first place in the Portage Trail Conference's Metro Division.

Norton hosts Streetsboro next week as Ravenna will look to get back in the win column against Cloverleaf.

