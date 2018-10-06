FNTD Week #7: Cuyahoga Heights beats Wickliffe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday Night Touchdown Commissioner Dan Coughlin was given a bye this week because he was under the weather so the crew welcomed Andy Baskin of 92. 3 The Fan to the set. Andy went traveled to Wickliffe to watch the Blue Devils fall to the Cuyahoga Heights Redskins 41-34. The Redskins were lead by Jason Bartosik who had 10 catches for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Sam Shafer was in mid-season form as he was 19 of 29 for 318 yards and five touchdowns.

Cuyahoga Heights will host Cardinal next week as Wickliffe will look to get back in the win column against Fairport Harding.

For more Friday Night Touchdown click here