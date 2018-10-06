× Cleveland Indians take on Houston Astros in ALDS Game 2

HOUSTON — Game 2 of the American League Division Series starts at 4:37 p.m.

Indians’ Carlos Carrasco will make his second career postseason start for the Indians

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros send Gerrit Cole to the mound for Game 2 of their AL Division Series against Cleveland.

Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber insisted his loss in the playoff opener against Houston had nothing to do with his postseason woes last season. It just looked that way.

A year after he was hit hard in a pair of postseason starts, it happened all over. The Astros tagged him for three home runs and roughed up the Indians 7-2 in Game 1 of the AL Division Series.

