Cleveland Indians ALDS Game 3 sold out… but still some tickets for potential Game 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Indians announced on Saturday that Game 3 of the ALDS at Progressive Field on Monday, October 8 is sold out.

However, the team said limited inventory may become available, including standing room only tickets.

First pitch is set for 1:32 p.m.

The Indians said a limited number of tickets remain for a potential ALDS Game 4 on Tuesday, October 9 at Progressive Field. First pitch is set for 4:35 p.m.

The Indians said fans can head to their website to purchase tickets.

Indians fans can still receive priority access to potential American League Championship Series and World Series games at Progressive Field by placing a deposit on 2019 Season Tickets.

