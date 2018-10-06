× Cleveland, Houston police chiefs wager on ALDS

HOUSTON — The Houston police chief and the Cleveland police chief wager local delicacies on the American League Division Series.

Chief Art Acevedo of the Houston Police Department shared a video on Twitter featuring Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams in which the two engage in the friendly wager on the Indians-Astros season.

Acevedo said wagered Houston sending traditional Tex-Mex food to Cleveland if the Indians win and Williams wagered Cleveland corned beef sandwiches if the Astros win.

But, the best part of the video was when Acevedo reminded everyone that “we’re both winners because we have great communities, but most importantly we have great partnerships here.”

And obviously the Cleveland Police Department had to respond on Twitter, just so Houston knows “challenge accepted.”

Go Tribe!

