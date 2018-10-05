× Willoughby Hills police: No criminal investigation into mayor, city council

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio– After the Willoughby Hills mayor and members of city council traded accusations, the police chief is weighing in.

Chief Christopher Collins said there is no ongoing criminal investigating involving Mayor Robert Weger or any members of city council.

“I would like to take this opportunity to let our residents and local community know that regardless of the current political issues in our city, the utmost priority for me and the members of our police department is to keep the peace and to protect our community impartially, respectfully and with the highest degree of integrity,” Collins said in a news release on Friday.

On Wednesday, Weger removed six of the seven city council members because of what he called gross misconduct. He said president Nancy Fellows, vice president John Plecnik, David Fiebig, Laura Lenz, Janet Majka and Laura Pizmoht adopted at least 11 ordinances that are illegal.

“It is not within the scope of our duties to determine if the mayor’s recent actions involving the city charter are legal or not, but we will continue to follow our current laws until such time they may be challenged in a court of law,” Collins said.

Pizmoht said there is no evidence to suggest her or the other removed council members broke any laws. She also released a statement accusing Weger of intimidation and retaliation.