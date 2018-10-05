× Willoughby Hills files restraining order against mayor who tried to remove city council members

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio– The city of Willoughby Hills filed a temporary restraining order against Mayor Robert Weger.

The document was filed Friday in Lake County Common Pleas Court.

According to a news release from the city, the order is to restrain the mayor from any further attempts to interfere with the lawful operations of the Willoughby Hills City Council and city government.

Two days before, Weger sent a letter on city letterhead in an effort to remove six of the seven council members. He then announced his intent to appoint an unelected council either by himself or in cooperation with Christopher Hallum, the one council member he did not attempt to remove.

Weger also changed the locks on city hall and locked the appointed Clerk of Council out of her office.

It is the official position of the City of Willoughby Hills, as stated in its complaint against Mayor Weger, that his attempted removal and replacement of Council is illegal, unlawful, and null and void.

“Allowing Weger to oust elected officials, contrary to law and without due process, is fundamentally inconsistent with the democratic process, and designed to create a government run through a dictatorship rather than through the proper legislative, executive and judicial process,” according to the release.

The city of Willoughby Hills also stated in the release it reassured residents and local communities that the city itself respects the results of the 2015 and 2017 elections, as well as the right to vote and choose their own elected officials.