Weather: Partly sunny with chance of a shower

We’ll rebound into the upper 60’s Friday afternoon. The average high is 67°. Don’t get too used to our fall weather, a warm front lurks just to our south.

A few spotty showers are possible in the afternoon, however, most will stay dry.

The warm front lifts on Saturday morning bringing a few showers and storms with it, with additional showers/storms popping up in the afternoon. Some of these storms could turn strong to severe.

As a Thursday night, the Storm Prediction Center has the north tier of our viewing area in a “MARGINAL RISK” meaning the potential is there. Stay tuned for future forecasts.

Not only will that front bring a rain risk it’ll once again change our temperatures in a big way. Low to possibly mid 80’s in October! Record highs during this period range from the mid to upper 80’s . We could come close to tying the of 86 set in 1949 on Tuesday.

The 8-day forecast is definitely unusual….Only one other time in over 140 years have we had 6+ days above 80 in October. This could be number 2!