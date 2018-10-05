Warm front brings a couple waves of showers, storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures rise into the upper 60s overnight as a warm front moves in. The humidity continues to climb as well, bringing us to more of a “tropical feel” this weekend. This front is a slow mover, so it’ll be in the area for much of your Saturday bringing a couple waves of showers and storms especially later in the afternoon and evening.

Coverage will be above 50-60%. Some of these storms could turn strong with heavy rainfall in spots. The main threat for severe will be damaging winds. Stay tuned for future forecasts.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Northeast Ohio in a MARGINAL RISK.

As of right now it looks like the first wave will be between 1-5 p.m. and the second wave will be between 9 p.m. -1 a.m. Sunday’s the pick day of the weekend with the chance of hit or miss showers/storms during the heat of the day (1-4 p.m.)

Our fall feel will transition into more of a summer! Low to possibly mid 80s will start up again Saturday and continue for possibly 6 straight days. Only one other time in over 140 years have we had 6+ days above 80° in October! Record highs during this period range from the mid to upper 80s. We could come close to tying the of 86 set in 1949 on Tuesday.

