Suspect stops at bar while fleeing scene of motorcycle accident

AKRON, Ohio -- A hit and run accident takes a bizarre turn, when the suspect makes a pit stop at a bar as he’s fleeing the scene.

It happened Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. on Archwood Ave in Akron.

The accident involved a van and motorcycle.

Akron Police Lt. Rick Edwards said, the van turned in front of the motorcycle causing the motorcycle to hit him and then ricochet into a utility pole.

While witnesses called 911 for help, Lt. Edwards said the 56-year-old driver got out of the van and took off on foot.

“He actually left the keys in the van, left it running, got out, walked over to the motorcycle operator and just walked away, into a nearby bar,” said Lt. Edwards, “Went into the bathroom and vomited all over the bathroom.”

People at the bar told police that the man left, although they said they didn’t see him leave.

The 20-year-old motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with serious abrasions and a compound leg fracture, requiring surgery.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect, but 24-hours later he turned himself into police.

Lt. Edwards said, the suspect was arrested and charged with “felony hit skip” for leaving the scene of an accident involving a serious injury.

Because so much time had passed, investigators were unable to determine if alcohol or anything else played a factor in the accident, but Lt. Edwards said the driver is very lucky it wasn’t any worse.

“You have no regard for the life of somebody else, you didn’t call police, didn’t call paramedics, didn’t call for help , he just walked away from it,” said Lt. Edwards.

If convicted, the driver could get his license suspended, a $2,500 fine and face up to a year in prison.