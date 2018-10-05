Show info: October 5, 2018
Natalie live at Ohio Mart
Now – Oct 7th
Stan Hywet, Akron
Regular admission: adults $10, Youth $45
5 & under FREE
Parking $5
www.stanhywet.org
Health questions answered
Dr. Marc stops by for some health Q&A.
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/
Fall gardening
The Snarky Gardener shares some things to do for your garden in the fall.
www.thesnarkygardener.com
Odds and ends
Fun, funky, whimsical and unique items for your home.
http://www.wizardofoddzresale.com/
Hello, Dolly!
David sits down with Betty Buckley, “The Voice of Broadway.”
www.playhousesquare.org
Getting down to business
www.bizconcle.com