RTA wants to send you to Iceland in honor of Red Line 50th Anniversary

CLEVELAND — Have you dreamt of traveling to Iceland? Well, the RTA is giving you a chance to explore “the land of fire and ice” for free in honor of their Red Line’s 50th Anniversary.

The RTA is celebrating 50 years of the Red Line Rapid’s direct airport service with a non-stop trip to Iceland, according to their website.

The Red Line 50th Anniversary Iceland Sweepstakes will send one winner and a guest to Iceland where you can visit the Northern Lights, explore natural hot springs and relax on black sand beaches.

RTA is partnering with Icelandair to provide round-trip airfare for two, four nights of hotel accommodations that include breakfast, airport and hotel transfers, as well as a tour of the Golden Circle.

You can enter the sweepstakes until November 11 on the RTA’s website, here. However, you’re only allowed to enter once per valid email address.

Good luck!