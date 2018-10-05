× Police release more details in deadly shooting outside Cleveland bar

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police continues to investigate a shooting in front of a bar that left one man dead and another injured.

It happened at The Drink at East 131st Street and Crennell Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Friday.

Cleveland police said the fight began inside the bar and moved outside. When officers arrived, there was a large group of people.

A 24-year-old man was taken to University Hospitals with a gunshot wound to the chest. He did not survive. A 25-year-old man, who was shot in the arm, was treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

There is no suspect information at this time.

41.449891 -81.591143