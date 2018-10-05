× Police officer who shot Tamir Rice hired as part-time officer in southeastern Ohio

CLEVELAND — The officer who shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in November 2014 has been hired as a part-time police officer in southeastern Ohio.

The village of Bellaire confirmed to the Wheeling News-Register Friday that they hired Timothy Loehmann as one of two new part-time officers with its police department.

Loehmann was one of the Cleveland police pfficers who shot and killed Rice outside Cudell Rec Center. Police said Rice had an airsoft pistol that looked much more powerful, and he reached for it. No criminal charges were issued against the officers.

However, Loehmann, a rookie police officer, was fired in 2017. This was for lying on his police application, not for the shooting of Tamir Rice.

Bellaire Police Chief Richard Flanagan told the Wheeling News-Register he had no reservations in hiring Loehmann.

He said, “I have full confidence and faith in every police officer here. We have eight full-time officers and five part-time officers. And if anyone is looking for a part-time job, call me. All officers are on a probationary period of one year.”

Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer responded to Loehmann’s new position saying, “This is a part time job. He had to get to make ends meet because he was unjustly fired by the city of Cleveland. We are hoping that an arbitration ruling will be made soon and he will be back working as a full time Cleveland officer.”

The following statement was released through the attorney of Tamir’s mother, Samaria Rice:

“Ms. Rice’s view is that Loehmann doesn’t belong on any police force anywhere and shouldn’t be foisted upon the citizenry anywhere. But she hopes that this does mean he will never return to Cleveland. “

FOX 8 has reached out to the Bellaire Police Department for additional comment and are waiting to hear back.

