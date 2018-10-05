Police arrest two adults after seizing drugs, gun and removing 4 children from ‘falling apart’ residence in Portage County

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Authorities removed four children from a home that was falling apart after seizing a weapon, multiple drugs and arresting two adults.

According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies went to a home on State Route 224 on Wednesday to check on reports that a Goshen Township woman with a felony warrant for possession of drugs was staying there.

Upon their arrival, deputies reportedly observed that the home was falling apart and trash was scattered everywhere. They said there were “junk cars” in the yard and that the extremely filthy residence had “deplorable” living conditions.

According to authorities, there was a significant amount of drugs and paraphernalia inside the home.

Officials reportedly found 36-year-old Rebecca S. Brodzenski hiding in a bedroom and arrested her on the Goshen Township Warrant. They also arrested 43-year-old Mark Mueller, according to the sheriff’s office, and charged both individuals with the 4th degree felony of child endangering.

Task Force Investigators reportedly seized meth, marijuana and a firearm from the home.

The Portage County Department of Job and Family Services removed a 15-year-old, 14-year-old, 11-year-old and 9-year-old from the home, according to police.

Brodenski and Mueller were reportedly booked in the Portage County Jail and had a scheduled arraignment Thursday.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said Task Force Investigators will be filing additional drug charges.