Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are working together to help reunite missing individuals with their loved ones.

Alvin Ratliff, 13, was last seen Aug. 23 in Bedford Heights. He was wearing black pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt and red tennis shoes.

He is 5'4" tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedford Heights police at 440-786-3222.

