Man donates burgers to Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter in honor of animal advocate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio-- A man donated 100 cheeseburgers to the dogs of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter on Friday to remember an animal advocate.

Jeff Nix, founder of Boxer Rescue of America, was killed in a crash on Saturday after delivering a puppy to its new family.

In the last year, he rescued more than 100 boxers. He was also known for giving the rescues a cheeseburger, or a Nix freedom burger. His passion is inspiring people across the country to help their local animal shelters.

One man donated the burgers and another woman sponsored the adoption fee of one of the dogs at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.

"It was amazing for our dogs because obviously we don't supply them with cheeseburgers every day so this was a special treat," said Jen Huettich, shelter volunteer coordinator. "It's little things like that that's going to make their entire day."