LORAIN, Ohio– The Lorain Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning at a home on Tower Boulevard near Oberlin Avenue.

The victim told police his upstairs neighbor shot him. Police said there is an ongoing dispute between the two men.

No arrests have been made.

The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, was taken to Mercy Regional Medical Center then flown to MetroHealth Medical Center. His condition is not known at this time.