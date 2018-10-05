Lawsuit alleges LaCroix ‘not all natural,’ contains ingredient used in cockroach insecticide

A lawsuit has been filed against National Beverage Corp. alleging that LaCroix sparkling water is not all-natural as advertised and uses synthetic and artificial ingredients.

The lawsuit was filed by Beaumont Costales on behalf of customer Lenora Rice, according to CBS Philadelphia. It claims that testing revealed the water contained several artificial ingredients, including one used in cockroach insecticide.

According to CBS Philadelphia, the lawsuit states:

“The plaintiff Rice, desiring a healthy, natural beverage, was led to purchase LaCroix sparkling water because of the claims made on its packaging, advertising and web site to be “innocent,” “naturally essenced,” “all natural,” and “always 100% natural.” However, LaCroix in fact contains ingredients that have been identified by the Food and Drug Administration as synthetic. These chemicals include limonene, which can cause kidney toxicity and tumors; linalool propionate, which is used to treat cancer; and linalool, which is used in cockroach insecticide.”

The suit also alleges that National Beverage is aware of the ingredients contained in the drink and is misleading consumers. It seeks to stop LaCroix from falsely promoting its products as natural and to award damages to customers who bought the drink thinking it was all natural.

National Beverage Corp responded to the lawsuit, denying all allegations.

In a statement, the company said:

“Natural flavors in LaCroix are derived from the natural essence oils from the named fruit used in each of the flavors. There are no sugars or artificial ingredients contained in, nor added to, those extracted flavors. All essences contained in LaCroix are certified by our suppliers to be 100 percent natural.”

It went on to say:

“The lawsuit provides no support for its false statements about LaCroix’s ingredients. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers “natural” on a food label to be truthful and non-misleading when “nothing artificial or synthetic (including all color additives regardless of source) has been included in, or has been added.” All LaCroix product labels include an ingredient statement indicating each product contains carbonated water and natural flavors. National Beverage stands by that ingredient statement and the fact that all the flavor essences in LaCroix are natural.”

