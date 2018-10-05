× Indians take on Astros in Game 1 of ALDS

HOUSTON, Texas– The Cleveland Indians open the American League Division Series Friday afternoon against the Houston Astros.

It features the pitching match-up of two Cy Young winners: Corey Kluber and Justin Verlander.

Kluber, who notched 20 wins this season, is among the top pitchers in the AL in several categories, including ERA and strikeouts.

Cleveland went 3-4 against Houston in the regular season, with a 1-2 record at Minute Maid Park and a 2-2 record at Progressive Field.

Here is the schedule for the remaining ALDS games:

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 6 at 4:37 p.m. at Houston

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m. at Cleveland

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 4:35 p.m. at Cleveland*

Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 11 at 4:07 p.m. at Houston*

*If necessary

