Indians take on Astros in Game 1 of ALDS

Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros during Game One of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 5, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas– The Cleveland Indians open the American League Division Series Friday afternoon against the Houston Astros.

It features the pitching match-up of two Cy Young winners: Corey Kluber and Justin Verlander.

Kluber, who notched 20 wins this season, is among the top pitchers in the AL in several categories, including ERA and strikeouts.

Cleveland went 3-4 against Houston in the regular season, with a 1-2 record at Minute Maid Park and a 2-2 record at Progressive Field.

Here is the schedule for the remaining ALDS games:

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 6 at 4:37 p.m. at Houston
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m. at Cleveland
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 4:35 p.m. at Cleveland*
Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 11 at 4:07 p.m. at Houston*

*If necessary

