I-Team: Even more concerns inside Cuyahoga Co Jail

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned, a union leader for corrections officers has filed a new complaint with management for the Cuyahoga County Jail calling it “unsafe for both officer and inmate.”

A grievance outlining concerns was filed just hours after the County announced it would hire an outside expert to review jail operations.

6 inmates have died there in recent months, and the I TEAM has documented concerns about overcrowding and medical services in the lock-up.

The new grievance calls on the County to do something about the overcrowding and what the union see as short-staffing of corrections officers.

The complaint says, “We need a safe environment to work in but this one is hostile to both officer and inmate. The officers can’t even say they fear for their lives without being called to the office and bullied.”

We have reached out to the County to see if there’s any specific response to this.

On Thursday, the Sheriff released a statement saying the County is, in fact, doing something about the many concerns in the Jail. Sheriff Cliff Pinkney said, That is why we will be asking County Council to fund an independent expert with extensive background and expertise in best practices in correctional facilities to do a thorough, independent assessment of the entire jail operation.

The analysis will cover all of our facilities – the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center, the Euclid Jail Annex and the Bedford Heights Comprehensive Re-Entry Programming Center.

Following the assessment, we anticipate a set of recommendations which we will share with the residents of Cuyahoga County. “

Meantime, the I-TEAM has confirmed the FBI has been conducting its own investigation in the county jail although the Feds won’t say why.

Recent figures released by the County to the I TEAM show the Jail has been holding about 500 more inmates than it was built to hold.