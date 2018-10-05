‘I just remember being the most terrified I’ve ever been in my life’: Hostage in Perkins Township home invasion speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- After being held hostage at gunpoint with his family during a home invasion, an Erie County man is sharing his story with Fox 8 News.

"I just remember being the most terrified I've ever been in my life, and just constantly thinking I was going to die," said Anthony Muscioni.

According to the 23-year-old, he and members of his family were asleep in their Perkins Township home early Tuesday morning, when two men, 31-year-old Ffence Light and 29-year-old Robert Walton, both of Sandusky, broke in and confronted Muscioni and his sister's boyfriend at gunpoint.

"They needed money, they wanted money, so that was what they were coming to get and that's what they wanted to leave with," he said.

Muscioni told the intruders repeatedly that his family had no money, and the suspects began ransacking the home. As the nightmare was unfolding, Muscioni says he focused on simple goals of "being safe and not doing anything stupid because other people were there."

What Muscioni did not know was that when the gunmen barged into the house, his 20-year-old sister was able to crawl under a bed and call 911. Her conversation with the dispatcher, often in a whisper, relayed important information about the home invasion that allowed Perkins Township Police to quickly respond without being detected.

Anthony Muscioni told Fox 8, "I would say that she is my hero."

When the suspects left the house, police were outside and immediately arrested Robert Walton.

Ffence Light initially escaped but was later captured by officers.

“They were amazing, they were awesome, they did everything that you would think they would do and then some," said Muscioni.

Muscioni told Fox 8 that he does not know why the suspects targeted his family's home, a crime that he thought only happened on TV.

"You just think 'what the hell would I do in this situation’, you have no clue and then when it happens, and everything goes right, it's a relief, a weight off your shoulders that everyone had the same mindset," he said.

Ffence Light and Robert Walton are being held in the Erie County Jail on charges that include aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and abduction.