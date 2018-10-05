Fox 8 Jukebox: The Rocky River High School Marching Band

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Rocky River High School Marching Band made a special early morning appearance on their home field to 'Kick It' with Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton. Under the direction of Kirk Taylor, the band is close to 185 members strong.
