Fall foliage forecast: Color transformation starting for Ohio trees

CLEVELAND– A majority for the trees in the state of Ohio are still green, but those beautiful autumn colors will be here soon.

The leaves are changes at Triangle Lake Bog State Nature Preserve, Maumee State Park, Harrison Lake State Park, Mount Gilead State Park, Alum/Deleware Creek State Parks, Tar Hollow State Park, Great Seal State Park and Sciote Trail State Park, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Click here for the 2018 fall color report

“Fall color is just beginning, and it will improve when we experience cool, crisp night temperatures and bright sunny days,” said Greg Smith, ODNR fall color forester. “The colors will soon be noticeable in walnut, ash and maple trees in open areas, as well as with Virginia creeper and poison ivy vines. Right now, we are still seeing mostly green conditions across the state.”

When the colors peak, ODNR recommends viewing them from one of the five watchtowers accessible to the public, located at Blue Rock, Hocking, Mohican, Shawnee and Zaleski, or doing a fall color driving tour.