CLEVELAND, Oh -- The best time to get the flu vaccine is before the end of October. According to the CDC it takes about two weeks after the shot to be fully protected. Heart surgeon Dr. Marc Gillinov, Chairman of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic, explained to Fox 8's Kristi Capel why it's important to get the shot before flu season heats up.

