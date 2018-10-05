Cleveland police investigate shooting outside east side bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are investigating a shooting outside an east side bar that sent at least one man to the hospital.

Officers were called to The Drink on E. 131st St. around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

They found almost two dozen shell casings in the street and sidewalk. They also found a trail of blood that stretched one block.

One man, who has not been identified, was taken to University Hospitals in unknown condition.

Police said another man showed up at MetroHealth Medical Center with a gunshot wound. They were unsure if his injuries were related to the shooting.

E. 131st St. was closed from Harvard Ave. to Edgewood Ave.