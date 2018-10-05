× Cleveland Indians taking on the Houston Astros in the ALDS

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians and the Houston Astros are all set to begin their American League Divisional Series Friday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Yan Gomes was on the field during the Indians workout on Thursday afternoon. He had no problems with the lacerated right thumb as he was throwing, and also batting. For Gomes, its full speed ahead.

Gomes will be catching two time CY Young Winner Corey Kluber. Kluber will try to rebound from last year’s playoff performance where he was a bit sub-par for his standards and try to be more of the 2016 Kluber who pitched the team all the way to game seven of the World Series.

The league released the start times for the Indians and Astros series Thursday and it’s essentially the afternoon divisional series. It’s possible games 4 and 5 could be moved to night depending on length of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox series.