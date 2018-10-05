× Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb voted NFL Rookie of the Week

CLEVELAND — Another Browns player is being recognized as the NFL Rookie of the Week.

In week 4 of the 2018 season, the NFL is honoring running back Nick Chubb as their Rookie of the Week.

Chubb rushed 105 yards and scored two touchdowns in last week’s overtime loss against the Oakland Raiders.

The Browns drafted Chubb in the second round as the No. 35 overall pick.

Chubb is the third Browns’ rookie to be honored as Rookie of the Week this season.

