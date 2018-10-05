× Body found on Cleveland sidewalk ID’d as Garrettsville woman

CLEVELAND– The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman found dead on a Cleveland sidewalk as Scarlet Faith Grabski, 29, of Garrettsville.

Officers were called to Booth Avenue and East 86th Street Wednesday night for a woman lying on the sidewalk.

The Cleveland Division of Police said the victim had been dead for several days and there were no obvious signs of violence. Investigators said it’s likely her body was moved to Booth Avenue from another location.