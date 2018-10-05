× Akron man found guilty of shooting and killing 4-year-old girl

AKRON, Ohio– A Summit County jury convicted an Akron man in the death of a 4-year-old girl.

Darnell Bitting, 32, was found guilty of two counts of murder and six counts of felonious assault on Friday.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said De’Azha Swain went to a home on Mercer Avenue in Akron to get a few personal items. Four girls, ages 2, 4, 6 and 7, as well as their grandmother, were in the car.

Swain and Bitting got into an argument then he came out of the house with an AK-47 and started firing, persecutors said. Janaya Swain, who was in the backseat, was shot in the head.

Bitting will be sentenced on Oct. 10.

